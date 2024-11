An Amtrak train struck a tree near 212th Street Northwest and Knutson Road in near Stanwood on Tuesday night, according to Amtrak officials.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., but no injuries were reported among the 47 passengers on board.

The collision disabled the train, according to Amtrak.

Following the collision, Amtrak arranged for a charter bus to transport the passengers to Seattle.

Crews worked on clearing the tree and assessing the train for any damage.

