Americans are spending less this holiday. Could the economy be to blame?

NATIONAL — Americans are cutting back on spending this holiday season, according to a survey by Rocket Mortgage and Redfin.

The survey inquired about people’s spending habits for the holiday season.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, reveals that nearly one-third of Americans are spending less on holiday decorations than they did last year.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, asked people about their holiday spending habits.

It reveals that nearly one-third of Americans are spending less on holiday decorations than they did last year. A total of 1,005 U.S. residents took part.

44% of respondents cited economic uncertainty as the reason for their spending changes, while 56% said they are trying to save money.

The survey found that many Americans are reducing both holiday decoration purchases and gift spending this year.

However, many people still want to showcase their décor and presents on social media.

The results also indicate that people with children are expected to spend more on gifts this year.

Gift cards remain the top gift choice for most Gen Z shoppers this holiday season.

Holiday shoppers said they hope to keep their spending between $1 and $100 on decorations and between $100 and $500 on gifts.

The survey seems to confirm that anticipated economic challenges, many are opting for more personal and meaningful holiday experiences while staying withing a budget.

A total of 1,005 U.S. residents participated in the survey over two days.

©2025 Cox Media Group