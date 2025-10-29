Amazon workers impacted by layoffs are wondering what’s next

SEATTLE — Amazon announced Monday that it will cut 14,000 corporate jobs, impacting employees across various departments.

The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring effort by the company, which plans to continue hiring into the next year despite the current cuts.

“I think they should reevaluate and think long-term of the impacts that these have,” said an Amazon employee who was laid off.

Many employees are uncertain about their future, including one worker who moved to Seattle just six months ago for the job. “I’m the only one out here and I was just starting to form a community,” she said.

“I don’t know if I stay in Seattle or if I move to find another job.” Neighboring businesses are also feeling the impact of the layoffs.

Robert Kidd, a local business owner, expressed frustration, saying, “I really wish they would stop doing this because it is like going up, up, up, up and all back down.”

Some employees claim they found out about the layoffs through news reports before receiving official communication from Amazon. The company has not yet responded to these claims.

As Amazon moves forward with its restructuring plans, the affected employees and local businesses are left grappling with the immediate consequences of the job cuts.

