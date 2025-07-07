Amazon warns of scams ahead of Prime Day sales

SEATTLE — Amazon Prime Day begins tomorrow, but shoppers are being warned to stay vigilant as scammers are potentially poised to exploit the event.

Security experts have noted a surge in scams designed to steal personal information, coinciding with the excitement surrounding Amazon Prime Day deals.

Greg Pepper, a Security Architect at Check Point Software, cautions consumers not to let their guard down in the pursuit of savings.

Pepper advises shoppers to be wary of links in emails or texts that may appear as shipment updates or account errors, urging them to think before clicking.

Check Point Software discovered that over a thousand new website domains resembling ‘Amazon’ appeared online in June, potentially misleading consumers with fake websites. These fraudulent sites often mimic legitimate ones by cloning logon pages, logos, fonts, and color schemes to harvest credentials and payment information.

Experts recommend typing the website URL directly into the browser or using a company’s app to ensure safe shopping.

As Amazon Prime Day kicks off, shoppers are encouraged to prioritize security and verify the authenticity of websites and communications to protect their personal information.

