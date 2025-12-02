Amazon tests 30-minute delivery for groceries, essentials in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Amazon is beginning to test its new ultra-fast delivery service for urgent, high-demand items in parts of Seattle, reducing delivery time to 30 minutes or less.

The Seattle-based retailer introduced Amazon Now, which is part of the Amazon shopping app and will offer thousands of essential household items and groceries for delivery in select parts of the city, Amazon announced.

Amazon Prime members will receive discounted delivery fees starting at $3.99 per order, $10 lower than for non-Prime member customers. Additionally, a small basket fee will be applied to all orders less than $15.

Amazon offers several household items to be delivered in under 30 minutes

Included in the household essentials offered by Amazon are milk, eggs, fresh produce, toothpaste, diapers, electronics, and over-the-counter medicines, among others.

Customers in the Seattle area can check the Amazon app and homepage for the “30-minute delivery” option to learn if the service is available in their area.

Amazon noted that customers will also be able to track each order and tip their delivery drivers.

To conduct the 30-minute deliveries, Amazon is using smaller facilities that are specifically designed for efficient order fulfillment, which are strategically placed in Seattle near where customers live and work.

Amazon will continue to offer its free, same-day, overnight, and next-day deliveries to all Prime members.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group