Amazon says it will not list tariff costs next to product prices, contrary to reports

Amazon is not planning to display added tariff costs alongside product prices on its website, despite earlier reports and strong criticism from the White House.

Speculation about the move escalated after Punchbowl News reported Tuesday that Amazon intended to show how much tariffs contributed to product prices.

The article cited an unnamed source familiar with internal discussions.

However, Amazon later clarified the idea had been considered but ultimately rejected.

Company spokesperson Tim Doyle told The Associated Press that Amazon’s Haul service, a discount storefront launched last year, “considered the idea” of listing tariff-related charges but that it “was never approved and is not going to happen.”

Amazon introduced Haul in 2023 to sell electronics, clothing, and other low-cost items, most priced under $20, aiming to compete with China-based e-commerce platforms Temu and Shein.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sharply criticized Amazon in response to the report, calling the rumored move a “hostile and political act” and suggesting the company was “un-American.”

“Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm,” Leavitt said during a briefing with reporters. She also said she had “just got off the phone with the president about Amazon’s announcement,” though it was unclear whether the administration had any direct communication with Amazon regarding the reported plans.

The tariffs imposed during Trump’s administration, and retaliatory measures by countries like China, have led to higher costs for businesses and consumers.

Economists have warned that such tariffs could worsen inflation by raising prices on everyday goods.

Many companies, including Temu and Shein, have already raised prices in response to shifting import taxes. In recent months, CEOs have expressed concerns over uncertain economic conditions driven by fluctuating tariffs, adding pressure on the Trump administration’s trade policies.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, attended Trump’s inauguration in January, seated prominently among elite guests. Whether Bezos’ relationship with Trump has since deteriorated remains unclear. Leavitt declined to comment on their relationship when asked by reporters on Tuesday.

