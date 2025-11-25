Amazon offers tips to combat ‘porch pirates’

As millions of Americans shop online, the risk of package theft by “porch pirates” remains a concern.

Officials say these porch pirates often strike between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., targeting packages left on doorsteps after delivery. Despite advancements in tracking technology, such as real-time package tracking offered by Amazon, these thefts continue to happen.

“You can actually track your packages in real time on Amazon.com or through the app,” said Louie Tran, an Amazon spokesperson.

To combat package theft, companies like Amazon suggest several strategies. These include being home when packages are delivered, using secure locations such as Amazon lockers or Whole Foods for package pickup, and selecting a designated delivery day.

Amazon also recommends using alternate delivery locations, asking for proof of delivery with a picture, and sharing delivery information with family and friends to reduce the risk of theft.

The issue of package theft is not new. In Tacoma, KIRO 7 reported on an incident in 2023 involving a porch pirate armed with a gun stealing packages, highlighting the potential dangers involved with what’s normally a non-violent crime.

Safewise, a safety and security research firm, also found that more than 104 million packages were stolen nationwide, though Washington is not among the top ten states for package thefts.

The study also noted a decline in package thefts overall this year compared to 2024, but rising costs due to inflation, fuel costs, and other factors mean that each stolen package represents a greater financial loss.

While package thefts may be declining, the financial impact of each theft is increasing, urging consumers to remain vigilant and consider secure delivery options.

