Amazon offers new subscription for grocery deliveries, not included with Prime

Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription for Prime and Prime Access members offers unlimited grocery deliveries on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and other food retailers on Amazon.com.

On August 21, Amazon announced a new subscription service for its members for grocery deliveries.

For existing Prime members, the subscription will cost an additional $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually on top of your Prime membership cost.

For existing Prime Access members, the subscription will cost $5.99 per month. Prime Access is a discounted membership program for government assistance recipients.

“We strive to offer the best grocery shopping experience for all Amazon customers, and providing exclusive savings to Prime members — whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart,” said Tony Hoggett, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Grocery Stores at Amazon.

After the success of our monthly grocery delivery subscription launch earlier this year, we’re thrilled to offer Prime members in over 3,500 U.S. cities and towns two months free if they sign up for the new annual plan that provides even better value. We’re also excited to bring our grocery subscription at a discounted price to more customers. Now, all Prime Access members, regardless of their qualifying form of government assistance, can enjoy the same monthly plan as Prime members at 50% off, saving $60 on the grocery delivery subscription.

In some cities, deliveries can be made in as little as an hour or picked up at various locations within a 30-minute pick-up window.

According to Amazon, it will save a subscriber money on delivery fees and says it will pay for itself for Prime members after just a single monthly order.

Amazon is offering the first two months free for annual plan subscribers.

