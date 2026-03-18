Amazon introduces new 1-hour, 3-hour delivery options

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle-based Amazon is introducing a revamped delivery system with new one-hour and three-hour delivery options for customers.

Customers in select cities are currently able to purchase from a selection of more than 90,000 of Amazon’s products under its new expedited delivery system, Amazon announced.

The one-hour delivery option is available for hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S., while the three-hour delivery is active in more than 2,000 cities and towns. Customers can check for their availability here.

Amazon Prime members receive discounted pricing on expedited deliveries

Amazon Prime members are presented with even more value with discounts for one-hour deliveries at $9.99 and three-hour deliveries priced at $4.99. Customers without a Prime membership will pay the full $19.99 for a one-hour delivery and $14.99 for a three-hour delivery.

“Our customers are busier than ever and are looking for new ways to save time while keeping their households running. We saw an opportunity to use our unique operational expertise and delivery network to help make customers’ lives a little easier while unlocking even more value for Prime members,” Udit Madan, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, stated. “We’re excited to say that two decades after Prime first launched, we’re still innovating to make delivery even faster, while maintaining the same everyday low prices and vast selection Amazon is known for.”

Prime members can also continue to take advantage of Amazon’s standard Same-Day Delivery option, which will remain free of charge on qualifying orders.

Since Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery was launched in 2015, the company has expanded its reach to offer delivery on millions of items to customers. The new one- and three-hour delivery options are the latest additions to Amazon’s portfolio of convenient deliveries, including two-day shipping, Next-Day Delivery, and Same-Day Delivery.

Each option is designed to cater to customer needs while providing a wide array of items and low prices, all through a reliable delivery program.

On top of the new delivery option announcement, Amazon confirmed that it is currently testing Amazon Now, which will offer delivery in roughly 30 minutes or less for thousands of essential items and perishable groceries in select locations.

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