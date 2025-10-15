Amazon to hire 250K holiday workers nationwide, pay up to $23 per hour

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Amazon announced it is hiring 250,000 employees across the country this holiday season, with new job opportunities posted weekly from October through December.

The positions Amazon is looking to fill include full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions within the company’s fulfillment and transportation network, Amazon announced.

New regular full- and part-time employees will earn an average of $23 per hour with benefits, and seasonal employees can earn more than $19 per hour.

“As we prepare for the busy holiday season, we look forward to welcoming 250,000 new teammates to our operations network,” said Sandy Gordon, Vice President of Global Operations. “Together, we will continue building a workplace where today’s opportunities can grow into tomorrow’s careers.”

Amazon invests $1 billion into holiday employment opportunities

The company claimed it is investing more than $1 billion into additional pay and benefits for its fulfillment and transportation employees.

Amazon claimed the investment would bring its average total compensation across all employees to more than $30 per hour, including the value of the benefits it offers.

“Every year, we meet employees who started as seasonal hires and go on to become managers, trainers, or leaders across our buildings, and we love that people everywhere can make these jobs what they want them to be,” Gordon said.

Regular full-time roles have access to a range of benefits, including healthcare and education programs like Career Choice, where Amazon pre-pays the tuition for employees to earn college degrees or certifications.

New roles will be posted weekly from October through December on hiring.amazon.com.

“We find that our seasonal roles are really popular—often filling up within minutes of being posted—because they meet different needs for so many different people,” Gordon said. “For some, it’s a few months of extra income to support their families during the holidays. For others, it’s the first step in building a new career path.”

To get started on a career at Amazon, Gordon urged people to look for current openings at amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for job alerts.

Free tours of local Amazon fulfillment centers are also offered at amazontours.com.

