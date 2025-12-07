Amazon Flex to pay $3.8M after breaking Seattle gig worker protection rules

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle announced that its Office of Labor Standards (OLS) had settled with Amazon Flex over violations of gig work and app-based worker rules.

Amazon Logistics, Inc., also known as Amazon Flex, was accused of violating the city’s Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) ordinances.

These rules provide Gig Worker Premium Pay, Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time, and App-Based Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time.

The OLS investigation found that during the investigation, the company didn’t pay premium pay to workers on two occasions in 2021 and 2024.

It also failed to give gig workers a way to request or use their PSST or to notify workers of their monthly PSST.

Amazon Flex agreed to pay $3,777,924.10 to 10,968 workers.

They also agreed to pay the city $20,000 in fines.

