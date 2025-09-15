Amazon commits $900M to affordable housing in Puget Sound, secures homes for 22,000 residents

Amazon says it has helped create or preserve more than 10,000 affordable homes across the Puget Sound region, representing more than $900 million in housing investments and benefitting an estimated 22,000 residents.

The company announced the milestone Friday, highlighting its work with developers, community organizations, and local governments since launching its Housing Equity Fund in 2021.

The fund is part of Amazon’s broader $3.6 billion commitment to support affordable housing in the Puget Sound, Washington D.C. metro area, and Nashville.

A key feature of the program is Amazon’s requirement that projects remain affordable for 99 years.

The company says this ensures long-term stability for families and future generations.

“When I think about these affordable homes, I see families finding stability and new opportunities,” said Alice Shobe, Amazon’s director of community impact. “These are solutions that will make a difference for generations to come.”

Amazon’s investments cover a wide range of projects across the region.

In Bellevue, the company committed $100 million toward transit-oriented housing.

In Kirkland, Amazon partnered with BRIDGE Housing to preserve 200 affordable apartments.

In Seattle’s Columbia City, the Four Amigos Beloved Community project is providing multi-generational families with larger homes near light rail.

And in SeaTac, the Connection Angle Lake project with Mercy Housing Northwest opened 130 energy-efficient units near transit.

“Amazon’s partnership has been transformative for affordable housing development in the Puget Sound region,” said Joe Thompson, president of Mercy Housing Northwest. “Their approach combines critical financial resources with a genuine commitment to long-term community stability through 99-year affordability requirements.”

The company said these efforts directly benefit more than 22,000 residents by providing stable housing close to jobs, schools, and transit.

Amazon is currently accepting new applications for Puget Sound projects through September 30.

