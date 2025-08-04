Amazon cites AI for Q2 profit jump

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Amazon saw an increase in profit this quarter. The company reported a 13% increase in net sales to $167.7 billion in Q2, up from $148 billion during the same quarter last year, according to Business Wire.

Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy cited the use of AI as a driver of growth. He noted millions of customers used Amazon’s shopping agent and the expansion of Alexa+. He also said the company launched AI programs such as DeepFleet and used Strands to build AI agents.

“Our AI progress across the board continues to improve our customer experiences, speed of innovation, operational efficiency, and business growth, and I’m excited for what lies ahead,” Jassy said, Business Wire reported.

Amazon sees biggest Prime Day event ever

Amazon also had its biggest Prime Day event ever, announced same-day and next-day delivery, expanded brands, and launched a Nike storefront on its website, according to Business Wire. The company also drew 2 million viewers per race in NASCAR, announced Prime Video’s NBA broadcast team, and signed new Amazon Web Services agreements with well-known companies.

Amazon expects net sales to grow between 10% and 13% in the third quarter compared to Q3 2024, reaching between $174.0 billion and $179.5 billion.

