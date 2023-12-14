‘The Amazing Race’ finale will end in Seattle with first-ever scramble leg

SEATTLE — Wednesday night will be a treat for television viewers. This season of ‘The Amazing Race’ comes to an end, in our own backyard.

‘The Amazing Race’ is down to the last three teams.

They’ll face three challenges in a first-ever scramble leg. All of them will be inspired by Seattle’s art scene.

Wednesday afternoon, KIRO 7 spoke to Chelsea Day, a former contest from Shoreline

“A sunset Seattle scramble. Come on. The alliteration. It’s too perfect,” said Day.

Day and teammate Robbin were eliminated early on but she says she’s happy with how it all played out.

“I think there would have been pitchforks and torches in the streets, worst-case scenario is that we don’t win and we’re in our hometown,” she said.

Tune in Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 p.m. here on KIRO 7 to see who takes home bragging rights and the $1 million prize.

