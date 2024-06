BREMERTON, Wash. — An alleged street racing event led to a crash with serious injuries in Bremerton, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

On Sunday, officers responded to the multi-injury collision on Charleston Boulevard.

Witnesses told police that a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and hit two trees.

One person in the car was ejected, and several other people in the car sustained injuries.









