Alleged shoplifter caught during a welfare check outside of Kitsap County grocery store

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A case of bad timing landed a man behind bars in Kitsap County.

The sheriff’s office shared body camera video of deputies confronting a man – accused of shoplifting from a grocery store.

“Yeah, sorry. I was going to pay for this,” the man told deputies.

On Patrol: Caught Stealing



Very bad timing lands a suspected shoplifter behind bars. pic.twitter.com/q7q2tg0qjD — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) November 20, 2025

A store employee told deputies that a man had walked out with a cart full of items – and didn’t pay.

By coincidence, deputies were conducting a welfare check on a man just outside of the store – the same man, according to the department.

Deputies placed the man under arrest, and as he was being searched, they found drugs on him.

The 30-year-old from Bremerton was booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

