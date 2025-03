AUBURN, Wash. — A person has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after they crashed down an Auburn hillside early Tuesday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver missed the curve on the ramp of eastbound State Route 18 at C Street and ended up 75 feet down the hillside.

The driver has minor injuries and the ramps were shut down for over two hours while troopers investigated.

No one else was injured.

