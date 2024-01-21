Alleged drunk driver sends scooterist to hospital after Queen Anne hit-and-run

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after a 22-year-old man was struck by a 26-year-old drunk driver in the Queen Anne Neighborhood.

Officers say they heard about a man being hit while riding a scooter around Mercer Street and Queen Anne Avenue North, just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Seattle Fire Department soon arrived and helped the man who “suffered serious injuries to both legs.” He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Law enforcement eventually learned the alleged drunk driver was traveling eastbound on Mercer Street before he hit the scooter.

Officials say the suspect then continued driving east before officers pulled him over at 3rd Avenue North and Mercer Street.

“An SPD Drug Recognition Expert arrived and evaluated the driver,” said a spokesperson. “The man was believed to be impaired and was placed into custody.”

The suspect was arrested for hit and run and vehicular assault.

Police investigating a collision at Mercer Street and Queen Anne Avenue North. More information when available. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2024









