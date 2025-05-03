Alleged burglar shot after trying to force themselves into an apartment with family inside

SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man was shot after allegedly trying to force his way into an apartment, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release.

The man reportedly tried to enter multiple units after breaking through an exterior door at 21st Avenue and East Yesler Way, SPD said.

When the suspect got to one unit with a 31-year-old man, his wife, and two-year-old child inside, the suspect allegedly started yelling and forced the door open, according to the release.

The man inside said he gave multiple warnings before shooting the suspect through the door, hitting him in the leg, the release said.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center and charged with burglary, SPD said.

©2025 Cox Media Group