All-Star Game, Taylor Swift make transit history with record-setting month in July

Crowds from the All-Star Game and Taylor Swift concerts have set new a new record for Seattle Transit.

According to King County, in just three days in July over one million riders commuted via bus, water taxi, and light rail leading to a new peak in capacity never seen before by Seattle Transit. Ridership reached 10% above all other days that month.

During All-Star Week transit agencies allowed people to ride free from July 10-11 across all King County Metro and Sound Transit. Throughout these two days, 222,900 used the light rail and set another record with approximately 115,600 people boarding. Before All-Star Week, the light rails’ highest single day of ridership was back in 2019 with just 108,500 people. However, this record was then crushed by Taylor Swifts Eras Tour with a total of 262,800 over the course of two days.

“Whether they donned baseball jerseys or friendship bracelets, or both, legions of fans stepped up and filled trains, buses, and water taxis for these spectacular events, and helped transit ridership soar to new heights,” said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dow Constantine. “Thank you to our outstanding rail operators, bus drivers, and water taxi crews who put in the extra mile to help everyone build happy lifetime memories of these beautiful summer nights.”





