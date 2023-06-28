Crash snarling northbound I-5 traffic near SeaTac after semi collides with car

SEATAC — A collision between a car and a semi-truck has traffic blocked on northbound I-5 south of the 188th Street exit near SeaTac.

Initially, traffic was only getting through the HOV lane. As of 4:40 p.m., just the right lane was blocked.

At the time of the collision, Puget Sound Fire looked to be removing a passenger from the car in photos posted to Twitter.

Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, and @KingCoMedicOne on scene of an injury accident northbound I-5 south of the 188 Street exit. All lanes of northbound I-5 is closed with the exception of the carpool lane. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/CKQCnFVUJU — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 27, 2023

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

This is a developing story -- we will provide more updates as they become available

