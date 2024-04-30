Mother arrested for murder after death of daughter in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Detectives in Kent are investigating the death of a woman in Kent after police say her mother killed her in an assault.

At about 7:16 p.m. on April 28, Kent officers responded to the report of a domestic violence assault at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of West Smith Street.

Medics with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were treating a 28-year-old woman whose injuries were caused by another family member.

After speaking with other people in the home, officers believe the woman’s mother, a 58-year-old Kent woman, assaulted her daughter.

The 28-year-old was transported to a hospital but died on April 28 after extensive life-saving measures were attempted.

The mother was booked into the King County Jail.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Department at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, or call 253-856-5808 and reference case #24-5938.

