Video Update: North Bend zebra caught on video near Boxley Creek

An adult male zebra has been on the run since Sunday in the North Bend area after escaping a trailer on I-90. Four zebras escaped the trailer, the other three were caught within hours.

Tuesday afternoon KIRO 7 learned that the zebra was spotted near Boxley Creek, not too far from Rattlesnake Ridge.

A group of horse trainers were riding mustangs in the area and spotted the zebra around 2:30 p.m.

KIRO 7 spoke with Chloe Buchan, who caught the zebra on video. She says that the proper authorities have been contacted.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, KIRO 7 learned that the zebra had been spotted again. Dallas, one of the men who helped catch the other zebras, said the zebra was bedded down and mellow.

As of 8:25 p.m. the zebra had not been captured. KIRO 7 will post any updates.

