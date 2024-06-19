All new Pathway’s Park in Seattle opens after renovation

SEATTLE — The newly renovated Pathway’s Park in Seattle is open and is focused on inclusivity.

Formerly Burke-Gilman Playground, the park was renovated to be more inclusive for people of all ages, abilities, and identities.

Located at 5201 Sand Point Way Northeast, the park has many options for all to enjoy.

According to Seattle Parks and Recreation, the park’s design meets and exceeds the design standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The park includes a sensory garden, slides, caves, a log structure, an interactive water table, a treehouse with swings, and a spinning and climbing area.

“We are so excited to open this renovated park that focuses on inclusion and universal inclusive play for all kids. The park’s design and footprint is the largest accessible playground ever built in Seattle and reflects our core values in community collaboration, design, innovation, and commitment to improve public spaces,” said AP Diaz, Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

Public grants and Seattle Parks Foundation donors covered the cost of the renovation.

