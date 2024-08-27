All Kingston Fast Ferry sailings canceled indefinitely

KINGSTON, Wash. — A broken vessel has caused the cancellation of all sailings on the Kingston-Seattle route until further notice.
The Kingston service has been operating with the vessel Rich Passage, which was pulled to keep the Bremerton Route on two-boat service, according to Kitsap Transit.
Kitsap Transit passholders in Seattle can get a ticket to ride Washington State Ferries. Just check in with the agent at the Seattle passenger-only ferry dock.
Passengers who ride Kitsap Transit routed buses to the Kingston Ferry Terminal should use one of their Park & Rides and ride routed services that go to the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal:
- Route 390 – Poulsbo/Bainbridge.
- Route 333 – Silverdale/Bainbridge.
Some passengers traveling from the Kingston or Suquamish area may want to take a routed bus from a Park & Ride closer to their home and connect with Routes 333 or 390.
Route 302 – Kingston/Suquamish Fast Ferry.
Route 307 – Kingston/North Viking Fast Ferry.
If you booked a Kingston Ride Fast Ferry Commuter trip, call 1-844-475-7433 to check the status of your trip and pick-up location if you have yet to be contacted.
If you need to cancel your Kingston Ride Fast Ferry Commuter trip, call 1-844-475-7433 in advance.
If you have questions, call Kitsap Transit’s Customer Service staff at 1-360-373-2877 or 1-800-501-RIDE.
