All Kingston Fast Ferry sailings canceled indefinitely

KINGSTON, Wash. — A broken vessel has caused the cancellation of all sailings on the Kingston-Seattle route until further notice.

The Kingston service has been operating with the vessel Rich Passage, which was pulled to keep the Bremerton Route on two-boat service, according to Kitsap Transit.

Kitsap Transit passholders in Seattle can get a ticket to ride Washington State Ferries. Just check in with the agent at the Seattle passenger-only ferry dock.

Passengers who ride Kitsap Transit routed buses to the Kingston Ferry Terminal should use one of their Park & Rides and ride routed services that go to the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal:

Route 390 – Poulsbo/Bainbridge.

Route 333 – Silverdale/Bainbridge.

Some passengers traveling from the Kingston or Suquamish area may want to take a routed bus from a Park & Ride closer to their home and connect with Routes 333 or 390.

Route 302 – Kingston/Suquamish Fast Ferry.

Route 307 – Kingston/North Viking Fast Ferry.

If you booked a Kingston Ride Fast Ferry Commuter trip, call 1-844-475-7433 to check the status of your trip and pick-up location if you have yet to be contacted.

If you need to cancel your Kingston Ride Fast Ferry Commuter trip, call 1-844-475-7433 in advance.

If you have questions, call Kitsap Transit’s Customer Service staff at 1-360-373-2877 or 1-800-501-RIDE.

