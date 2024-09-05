Alderwood Mall shooting suspect in court, request lower bail

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — 16-year-old Samuel Gizaw looked on, dressed in orange jail clothing, as his attorney asked for a bail reduction from $2 million to $790,000.

Gizaw is accused of killing 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson in a shooting at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on July 3rd.

A newly released mall security video shows the moments that led up to the shooting.

The video – blurred by Lynnwood PD – shows a group of teenage boys to the right… and to the left… Woods-Johnson is seen walking with a friend near the food court.

The video shows a boy punching Gizaw in the face, then several boys run off as Gizaw allegedly pulls a gun to go after the person who hit him…

Gizaw’s accused of firing a shot, hitting the young girl who was an innocent bystander.

Jayda’s mother, Tabatha Johnson, pleaded with the judge to not reduce bail.

“It is with the heavy heart that we ask that you do not reduce the veil for Samuel Gizaw. This is not just a legal matter, it’s deeply personal for my family as we are still grappling with the devastating impact his actions have had on our lives,” said Johnson.

Police body cam video shows responding officers arriving at the mall within minutes after the shooting and giving the victim CPR, but unable to save her.

Gizaw left the scene - he turned himself in that night and was given $500,000 bail.

His family posted bail the next day.

The next week, Gizaw turned himself in again as charges were filed.

And his bail bumped from $500,000 to $2 million.

Gizaw’s defense attorney asked the judge to allow the family to post a property bond, using their home, valued at around $1 million and argued the teen has no previous criminal record and is not a flight risk.

The prosecutor argued Gizaw does pose a risk to the community -- adding he has a history… with videos and photos with him flashing guns.

“At the time of the incident he was already suspended from school and yet his parents allowed him to continue his normal life as they drove him to the mall that day. If his parents couldn’t control him before, how can they be trusted to do so now?” said Johnson.

The judge said she needed more time to go over evidence and would release a written ruling in the coming days.

©2024 Cox Media Group