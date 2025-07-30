Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines pause departures to Hawaii over tsunami concerns

Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday night it is temporarily holding or diverting flights bound for Hawai‘i in response to a tsunami warning issued for the Hawaiian Islands and parts of Alaska.

The airline said it is monitoring the situation closely, including potential impacts to airport operations, and is working in coordination with government agencies.

As a precaution, some flights already en route to Hawai‘i are being redirected back to the mainland or diverted to alternate locations.

Departures to Hawai‘i on both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have been paused while the threat is assessed.

“We are monitoring a tsunami warning for the Hawaiian Islands and portions of the state of Alaska and assessing our flight operations,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement. “Guests with travel to, from or within the Hawaiian Islands should check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.”

A travel waiver is now in effect, allowing affected passengers to modify their itineraries without penalties.

Travelers can view the latest updates and flight information on alaskaair.com.

Tsunami advisories and warnings remain in effect across parts of the Pacific following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

