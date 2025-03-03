Alaska Airlines flight attendants secure a new 3-year contract

SEATTLE — 6,900 flight attendants now have a new 3-year contract with Alaska Airlines.

On Friday, Alaska Airlines announced that the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) ratified the contract which included increases in pay and better benefits.

According to the airline, over 90% of Alaska flight attendants voted and the agreement passed by 95%.

“One of the many reasons our guests choose to fly Alaska is our flight attendants and the warm welcome, fantastic service and commitment to safety they provide onboard,” said Ben Minicucci, CEO at Alaska Airlines. “I’m glad to have them working under a new contract that values their contributions to Alaska, and I’m grateful to our colleagues at AFA who bargained with determination and fierce dedication for our flight attendants. We are focused on making Alaska Airlines a place for the best people in the business to grow their careers, and this new contract reflects that.”

On Sunday, the new contract took effect and flight attendants will see an increase in pay, work hours limited to 10.5 hours daily, scheduling improvements and caps on insurance premiums, to name a few.

“This agreement marks a major milestone for Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants. It reflects their essential role in ensuring both safety and operational excellence,” said Jeff Peterson, AFA Alaska master executive council president. “Furthermore, it will immediately and significantly improve their lives while setting a strong foundation for upcoming Joint Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations as we move forward with the merger between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.”

The previous contract had not expired but became eligible for a new agreement in Dec. 2022.

