Alaska Airlines brings back inflight hot meals for main cabin

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, May 22, Alaska Airlines announced the return of hot meals in their Main Cabins.

The new menu items are being offered on catered flights over 1,100 miles.

Passengers will have the option to choose from five “chef-curated dishes” and a hot menu item. Orders are preordered online and up to 20 hours before flying.

“It was important to the Alaska team to create a menu based on guest feedback,” Chef Tony Wright said. “This airline truly cares about creating a premium onboard experience and we hope everyone experiences that with every bite of their food.”

The new meal options will be West Coast-inspired and become part of their larger inflight food menu.









