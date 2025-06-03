Alaska Airlines announces nonstop flights from Seattle to Rome

SEATTLE — Next spring, travelers will be able to fly nonstop from Seattle to Rome for the first time ever.

Alaska Airlines announced the addition to its routes on Tuesday.

It’s the airline’s first European destination in the network and third international. Alaska launched flights to Tokyo in mid-May and will begin service to Seoul in September.

Rome is one of the most-requested destinations from Alaska passengers, according to the company.

“Serving Rome nonstop from Seattle is a dream come true,” said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. “As an Italian American whose parents emigrated from Italy, this is a particularly meaningful addition to our network. Rome has been at the top of the list ever since we announced our new global gateway out of Seattle. Our guests have been asking for an easy way to get to Italy for years, and we’re thrilled to provide it to people in the Northwest and beyond. Andiamo – let’s go!”

The route will be served on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated as Alaska Airlines featuring a new global experience

Flights will begin in May 2026.

“We are immensely proud that Alaska Airlines has chosen Rome as its first destination in Europe,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer at Aeroporti di Roma. “This decision confirms the strategic relevance of our airport as a global hub for air connectivity. For the first time in history, Italy will be directly connected to Seattle, further strengthening ties with the U.S. West Coast and the broader Pacific region. Today, Fiumicino ranks among the leading European airports in terms of direct flights to North America, consolidating its key role in intercontinental traffic flows.”

Guests interested in the new route can join an early-access list to be notified when flights can be purchased this fall. Register your amore at alaskaair.com/rome to be the first to know more.

This new nonstop option for Seattle guests will also provide improved one-stop connectivity for guests all along the West Coast and Hawaii.

Alaska Airlines’ hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America, and now the world.

