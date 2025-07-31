Alaska Airlines adds new routes connecting California to the Pacific Northwest

DES MOINES, Wash. — Alaska Airlines announced on Thursday that it would add seven additional routes to expand their network between Calfironia and Pacific Northwest.

The routes will start in late October.

They will include flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport and John Wayne Airport, located in Orange County, which will fly into airports in Washington and Oregon.

Flights from Burbank will fly nonstop to Pasco, WA, near the Tri-Cities.

Two additional routes will fly from Burbank to Oregon airports in Eugene and Redmond.

A route from Spokane to Orange County will be added as well.

“We’re the only global airline based on the West Coast, and we’re proud to offer the most flights and seats between California, Washington, and Oregon. These new additions further expand our ability to take our guests between growing markets in California and the Pacific Northwest for leisure and business travel‚" Alaska Airlines’ Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning, Kirsten Armine said.

In addition to the new routes to Oregon and Washington, the airline is adding routes:

from Boise, ID to Ontario, CA

from Palm Springs, CA to Santa Rosa, CA

and San Diego, CA to Sun Valley, ID

