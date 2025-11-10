Air traffic controllers’ union raises concerns about flight safety amid ongoing government shutdown

Air traffic controllers (ATCs) are continuing to work without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown, raising concerns about flight safety.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has criticized lawmakers for prolonging the shutdown, which is causing stress among air traffic controllers and making flying more dangerous.

Amy Lark, NATCA Facility President for Potomac TRACON, shared that the shutdown is hitting her family hard, “it’s now a dinnertime conversation with my kids and prioritizing bills. Yesterday, my kids asked me how long we could stay in our house. Having to answer that question was heartbreaking.”

Nick Daniels, President of NATC, also acknowledged the strain on ATCs across America.

“No American should be forced to work without a paycheck… the added stress leads to fatigue, the fatigue has led to the erosion of safety and the increased risk every day this shutdown drags on," said Daniels.

During a media conference held this past Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the increased complaints from pilots about stress and lack of responsiveness from air traffic controllers. Friday was just the first day of major reductions to the load of flights around the country.

NATCA estimates that this past weekend, air traffic controllers managed 7.3 million passengers with 3,800 fewer staff.

The union and travelers alike are urging Congress to act immediately to end the government shutdown and ensure the safety of air travel.

