Air conditioning is becoming more common in Seattle

SEATTLE — Air conditioning was once a mythical concept in much of the Seattle area. Now, it’s more common than you might think.

Census data shows just 44% of homes in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties had air conditioning in 2019. The number jumped to 53% in 2021 and 64% in 2023.

Doug Robinson has seen the increase firsthand, working in sales at the Capitol Hill hardware store, Pacific Supply Co.

“As we’re getting more days in the 90s, it’s definitely going up,” Robinson said. “People are saying, ‘we’re not getting enough relief’ from their regular fans.”

Utility companies are seeing the impact, too.

“We’re definitely seeing more demand in the summer,” said Aaron Swaney, spokesperson for Snohomish County PUD.

Swaney said the utility was confident in the grid’s ability to handle it, noting that planners spend weeks preparing for events like this, including by purchasing power to ensure there’s enough.

Easing usage, though, can still help providers, like washing your dishes or clothes during off-peak hours after dark.

It can also help save you money.

“For our customers, every degree that you turn your air conditioner up, I think it saves about 2-3% off your bill,” Swaney said.

You can also cut costs by using fans, closing windows and blinds, sealing air leaks that allow cool air out and regularly cleaning or replacing filters on your air conditioning system.

Scoping out cool spots can help, too.

“Upstairs, it’s super hot, and I can’t stand it, so I sleep downstairs in the basement,” said Kurt Liebert, who lives in Green Lake.

If you can’t afford air conditioning, there are several programs that could offer you financial assistance.

You can use this statewide database to find available programs in your county.

You can also contact your utility company to find out if there are assistance programs you can utilize for your bill.

