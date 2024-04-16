AGs office trying to prevent release of Pierce County sex offender who has served his sentence

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington Attorney General’s Office is working to prevent the release of a Pierce County sex offender.

The AG’s office recently filed a petition in Pierce County Superior Court to civilly commit 36-year-old Daniel S. Morgan.

In 2018, Morgan pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and indecent liberties, victim incapable of consent. Before that, he was convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and third- and fourth-degree assault.

He was set to be released on Apr. 10 after serving his sentence, but the AG’s office petitioned to have him committed, under the state’s Sexually Violent Predator law on grounds that he is mentally ill and a sexually violent predator.

Morgan remains at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island until a probable cause hearing on May 30.

In 1990, Washington became the first state to pass a law allowing the civil commitment of sex offenders who have served their sentences.

