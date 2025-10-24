Agencies, neighbors prepare ahead of storm

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking the incoming severe weather and preparing for the season’s first storm.

Friday morning, some mountain passes were closed ahead of incoming snow.

“We are closing Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass for the winter season,” Lauren Padgett with WSDOT communications said. “It will remain closed all season as we are expecting some snow in the area this upcoming weekend.”

One of the top priorities for WSDOT and local utility companies was dealing with leaves, twigs, and other debris that could clog up a drain and lead to flooding.

“This goes directly to Lake Washington. And so, if the water goes in there, it gets there faster,” Elaine Harman, a Seattle homeowner, said. “If it doesn’t go in there it ends up in the middle of the street.”

All across the Sound, KIRO 7 crews spotted people raking and bagging up the leaves in their yards and on their curbs.

“And it’s not cold now, but in the wintertime if that happens, it can get icy,” Harman said.

WSDOT said the biggest concerns are rain and wind, but snow and ice will be a problem at higher elevations.

“Our crews, basically, are swarming the storm. We prepare every year,” Padgett said. “We are looking at a wind and storm event and rain. I think for the public, the best thing is to be prepared for any winter conditions and stay informed on what’s happening in your area.”

WSDOT recommends drivers take the time before the severe weather to practice putting their chains on and off, especially for those who drive in higher elevations.

From November to April, those pulled over on the pass without chains, when chains are required, will be ticketed.

