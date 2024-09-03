AG files petition to civilly commit Whatcom County sex offender

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a petition Tuesday asking a Whatcom County Superior Court judge to civilly commit a sex offender to McNeil Island, preventing his release into the community.

Jake Unick, 38, was convicted in Whatcom County in 2014 of two counts of first-degree attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of harassment. Unick is in prison and due for release on Sept. 5. The Attorney General’s Office petitioned to have him committed, alleging that he is mentally ill and dangerous.

According to a release the AG’s office sent on Monday, the civil commitment petition consists of allegations that have not yet been proven in a court of law.

A judge will hold a probable cause hearing for Unick in early September to determine whether to confine him at McNeil Island pending a trial.

The AG’s Office says prosecutors will still have the burden to prove the allegations in court. A jury verdict must be unanimous to continue to detain an individual on McNeil Island as a sexually violent predator.

Washington’s Sexually Violent Predator law allows the state Attorney General’s Office to petition for the civil commitment of violent sex offenders who, because of a mental abnormality and/or personality disorder, are proven likely to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if released.

In 1990, Washington became the first state in the nation to pass a law permitting the involuntary civil commitment of sex offenders after they serve their criminal sentences. The Sexually Violent Predator Unit was established after.

As of Aug. 2, there are 183 sexually violent predators in the state’s Special Commitment Program.

