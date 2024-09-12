After 50 years, Woodland Park Zoo says goodbye to its final hippo

Woodland Park Zoo will say goodbye to its only remaining hippo, Lupe, as she prepares to move to a new home where she can thrive with other hippos.

The last day to see Lupe will be September 24, according to the zoo.

Lupe, a 24-year-old female, has been a resident of the zoo’s African Savanna since 2003.

Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, she has been a favorite at Woodland Park Zoo, drawing visitors for years with her playful nature.

However, earlier this year, Lupe’s longtime companion, Lily, died, and zoo officials decided to relocate her for her long-term well-being.

“Hippos are social animals, and Lupe deserves to be with others of her kind,” said Martin Ramirez, Interim Senior Director of Animal Care at Woodland Park Zoo. “It’s hard to see her go because she’s so beloved, but we know this is what’s best for her to live a happy, healthy life.”

Lupe’s new home will be at an accredited zoo, though its name will remain private until she has safely arrived and adjusted to her new environment.

The zoo has been working with the Hippo Species Survival Plan to ensure a smooth transition.

To prepare Lupe for her move, crate training has been underway to help her get comfortable with the special climate-controlled transportation crate she will travel in.

Once Lupe departs, Woodland Park Zoo will no longer house hippos, ending a 50-year tradition.

The hippo habitat, built in 1980, is aging and uses significant amounts of water—accounting for nearly 20% of the zoo’s total water usage.

The zoo is currently exploring new uses for the space, focusing on sustainability and improving the guest experience.

