After 12 years, SPD could soon be free from federal supervison

SEATTLE — After 12 years of federal oversight, the Seattle Police Department could soon be free of a Department of Justice consent decree.

In 2012, the City of Seattle came to a settlement agreement with the DOJ after an investigation found that officers regularly used unconstitutional and excessive levels of force during arrests.

The agreement – or consent decree – required an overhaul of the department, including launching officer-worn body cameras, training for use of force and crowd management, revising policies, and launching a three-tier accountability system, including the civilian-run Office of Police Accountability.

Officers were also trained on bias-free policing and the department changed its policy, training, and practices for investigative stops.

In a brief, the Justice Department said it believes SPD has met its obligations.

The Seattle Times reports there will be a status hearing on the agreement on Oct. 16.

©2024 Cox Media Group