AEW’s Tony Schiavone flew cross-country to adopt a rescue dog from Monroe’s Motley Zoo

Wrestling broadcaster Tony Schiavone says a chance encounter with a rescue dog backstage at an AEW event led him to a life-changing friendship—and a cross-country adoption from Monroe-based Motley Zoo Animal Rescue.

It started when former WWE and AEW wrestler Saraya arrived at a show with a Chihuahua-beagle mix. “Holy smokes,” Schiavone recalled thinking. “I love Chihuahuas. I love beagles. It’s perfect.”

Saraya told him the dog came from Motley Zoo in Washington, where her boyfriend had adopted it for her.

That conversation stuck with Schiavone. The next time AEW held a show in the Seattle area, he contacted Motley Zoo.

Director Pate made the trip out to his hotel to show him a few adoptable dogs, but the specific litter Saraya’s dog came from was already adopted.

Still determined, Schiavone browsed the rescue’s website and spotted a small dog resembling the Chihuahua he’d recently lost.

He told Pate, “I’m gonna come get that dog.”

In the meantime, he and his wife also adopted a beagle named Bucky from a rescue in Atlanta.

His wife assumed that was the end of the adoption journey, but Schiavone had already promised Motley Zoo he would follow through.

Using frequent flyer miles, he flew to Seattle, took an Uber to Monroe, and brought home a dog named Dobby—all in one day.

“He’s been my little buddy ever since,” Schiavone said. “He follows me all around the house. He won’t even go upstairs at bedtime unless I’m there.”

The experience solidified his bond with Motley Zoo.

He now donates monthly to the nonprofit and credits its staff, especially Jme and Pate, for their dedication.

“I just want to see them prosper,” Schiavone said. “I know the people. I know what work they do.”

Though based in Georgia, Schiavone says he’s “fallen in love with the area” and has visited the rescue multiple times. “It’s gorgeous here,” he added.

Schiavone’s passion for animals and wrestling intersect in unexpected ways. A veteran voice in professional wrestling, Schiavone first broke into the industry while announcing for a minor league baseball team owned by Jim Crockett Promotions.

That led to a long career with WCW, where he became one of the most recognizable commentators of the 1990s.

After WCW folded, he worked in sports radio and as an official baseball scorer before eventually returning to wrestling with AEW in 2019—thanks in part to encouragement from fans and AEW President Tony Khan.

Schiavone praised Khan’s deep knowledge of wrestling history, including minute details like the shade of a pink bowtie Schiavone wore at Halloween Havoc 1991.

“He remembers more of my career than I do,” Schiavone said.

He also spoke about his longtime friendship with Jim Ross, who helped him land his first major contract with Turner Broadcasting in the late 1980s.

“Because of Jim Ross,” he said, “I called my wife and said, ‘We’re making some big money.’”

Now, after decades in the business, Schiavone said he’s more appreciative than ever of the athleticism and diversity in modern wrestling.

Though he admits some of the risks concern him—like the increasing use of dives and tables—he’s impressed by talents like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Toni Storm, and Mercedes Moné.

As for what fans can expect at AEW’s Wednesday’s show in Kent?

“You’re going to see great matches. You’re going to see great athletic contests. Guys do things that make you go, ‘Wow,’” he said. “And hopefully, more dogs.”

Tickets for AEW’s Dynamite and Collision show Wednesday night can be purchased here.

