Admitted murderer and Echo Glen teen to be charged as an adult for attempted escape

A charging document released Wednesday revealed additional details about an escape at Echo Glen where three teens allegedly ran off the property.

One of the teens, Drayton Naseem Miller, will be tried as an adult for his attempted escape.

In a plea agreement filed on June 13, 2023, Miller admitted to two separate murders. On Oct. 29, 2021, Miller shot and killed Marc Anthony Valladolid in the parking lot of a Renton Safeway. On Jan. 12, 2022, Miller shot and killed Anthony Pace outside the Circle Food Store in Renton.

For the two murder convictions, Miller was sentenced to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, Rehabilitation Administration, with release on his 21st birthday.

The background of the other two teens -- which KIRO 7 will not name because they won’t be tried as adults -- have violent pasts as well.

According to charging documents, Teen Two was part of a riot at Echo Glenn on Aug. 20, 2022, accused of causing between $175,000 and $225,000 in damage to the facility.

For approximately four hours, five juveniles gained access to an electrical panel, where they shut off the lights and triggered the fire alarm. They also broke security cameras, threw items at staff members, and began “destroying the building and items inside.”

According to another charging document, Teen Two was charged with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy during an attempted robbery in Tacoma on Jan. 28, 2021.

He was sentenced to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, Rehabilitation Administration, with release on his 21st birthday.

Teen Three was charged with an assault while he was an inmate at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center. According to a plea agreement, Teen Three admitted to kicking and punching another teen into unconsciousness for interrupting a basketball game on July 17, 2022.

All three teens would eventually end up at Echo Glen Children’s Center, where officials accuse them of attempted escape on Sunday, Nov. 26.

At about 6:19 p.m., deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report that three juvenile inmates had escaped as a staff member was escorting them to take the trash out.

According to the charging document, the teens simply ran away. By the time deputies arrived, Teen One had already been detained by Echo Glen staff.

Deputies engaged Guardian One, K9 units, and drones to aid in the search for the two other teens.

A K9 unit eventually found Teen Three, and he gave himself up. According to a supplemental report, the teen yelled, “Don’t send that dog on me. I don’t want to get bit!”

The first teen, Miller, continued to run along a road that would eventually reach a Snoqualmie neighborhood. Guardian One and the drones eventually found Miller hiding in the woods. He also gave himself up.

Miller's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 13 at the King County Courthouse.





















