Additional Sound Transit services for FIFA World Cup 2025

SEATTLE — Seattle is hosting six FIFA Club World Cup games between June 15 and June 23, and since the games are expected to draw tens thousands of people, Sound Transit is offering additional services for riders.

These games are expected to draw 100,000 to 150,000 visitors to the City. Sound Transit and King County Metro are providing additional service around these games to ensure both visitors and residents can get where they need to go.

For more information about using transit in and around Seattle, check out the Seattle for Visitors page.

Games coming up:

Sunday, June 15: Botafogo vs. Sounders FC

Match Time: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

The 1 Line will run every 8 minutes between 9pm and 11pm.

Metro and ST Express

King County Metro Route 150, RapidRide lines D and E, and ST routes 545, 550, 554, and 594 will run additional trips as needed.

Water Taxi

King County Water Taxi will have two post-match sailings to West Seattle from Pier 50 at 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Tuesday, June 17: CA River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds

Match Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Sounder

The 7:45am N Line train has been cancelled. Instead, a special event train will depart Everett at 9:45am. This train will stop at:

Everett 9:45am Mukilteo 9:56am Edmonds 10:11am Seattle 10:44am

In the afternoon, a special event train will depart from Seattle 45 minutes after the match ends (about 2:45pm). The 5:15pm N Line trip has been cancelled.

The 10:11am S Line train will depart 45 minutes earlier and make the following stops:

Lakewood 9:26am South Tacoma 9:31am Tacoma 9:40am Puyallup 9:53am Sumner 9:58am Auburn 10:08am Kent 10:15am Tukwila 10:22am Seattle 10:42am

For the return trip, S Line passengers should use the regularly scheduled S Line trips, which depart from Seattle every 20-45 minutes between 2:35pm and 6:30pm.

Metro and ST Express

King County Metro Route 150, RapidRide lines D and E, and ST routes 545, 550, 554, and 594 will run additional trips as needed.

