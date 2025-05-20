Activist sits 80-feet up in tree near Port Angeles

A Port Angeles activist remains perched roughly 80 feet up a grand fir tree near the Elwha watershed in protest of a state timber sale, according to officials.

The 25-year-old began the tree sit early May 8 to oppose the Washington Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Parched timber sale.

The site is located a few miles outside Port Angeles on state-managed lands.

The activist, who declined to be named, has tied their elevated platform to a blockade in a forest road. Authorities say the rigging is such that disturbing the blockade could cause the platform to fall.

