Active pipe bomb found by public works crew while cleaning trash in Thurston County, WSP says

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) bomb squad responded to a suspicious device reported near the Capitol State Forest in Thurston County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from WSP.

A Thurston County Public Works crew reportedly found the device while picking up trash along Waddell Creek Road Southwest near 90th Lane Southwest, WSP said.

Nearby residents were evacuated from the area as authorities responded.

Technicians with the WSP bomb squad confirmed the device to be an 11″ x 2″ active pipe bomb wrapped in duct tape, a press release said.

Trooper Kameron Watts says the device was disposed of and there is no additional investigation at this time.

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