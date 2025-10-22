Act of kindness ends in stabbing, carjacking of DoorDash driver near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — A man was hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed in the neck by a couple he offered a ride to in Clallam County, Washington.

The incident began when 60-year-old Melvin Swagerty, who was on his DoorDash route, saw the couple walking near Highway 101 with their seven children and offered them a ride.

Shortly after, in nearby Sequim, Nicholas Well allegedly began stabbing Swagerty, causing him to fall out of the vehicle.

“My dad was just trying to be kind and a good Samaritan,” said Christina Brown, the victim’s daughter.

After the attack, the couple drove south to rural Kitsap County, where they were found by deputies passed out in the stolen car, which had a blood-covered front seat.

Their children, aged between 6 months and 9 years, were also in the vehicle, some without proper clothing or car seats.

In court, Rosario Lopez Castro appeared distraught as the judge issued no-contact orders for all seven of her children.

Her stepfather, Henry Peralta, expressed regret over the situation, suggesting that the couple’s relationship may have contributed to the incident.

Brown expressed concern for her father’s recovery, noting that he has lost much due to the attack and hopes for community support. The family has set up a GoFundMe.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Rosario Lopez Castro and $500,000 for Nicholas Well, who may also face charges of attempted murder in Clallam County.

The children have been placed in homes by Child Protective Services.

