Accused package thief arrested in Bothell on fraud and theft charges

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Bothell Police Department says a man was arrested on multiple charges after being caught with stolen packages.

Police arrested the suspect after they reportedly saw him acting suspiciously in a parking lot in Bothell’s Thrashers Corner neighborhood.

Bothell PD determined the vehicle was registered to a driver with a suspended license. When officers approached, the driver reportedly acknowledged his license was suspended but claimed he was “just driving to get some gas.”

Officers checked for a court-ordered ignition-interlock device in the vehicle, required for a suspended license, but say that none was installed. However, police say they did spot items for drug use in the car, along with multiple packages with clearly visible labels showing names and addresses that did not belong to the driver.

Police say they also noticed that the driver was wearing a vest usually worn by Amazon delivery drivers.

Officers contacted the packages’ rightful owners, who confirmed their deliveries had been stolen.

The driver was arrested for theft, criminal impersonation with intent to commit fraud, driving with a suspended license, and an ignition-interlock violation, and Bothell PD returned the packages to their original addresses.

©2025 Cox Media Group