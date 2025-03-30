‘Absolutely devastated’: North Carolina daycare teacher accused of choking child

A daycare worker at First Assembly Christian School in Monroe, North Carolina, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a young child.

The incident reportedly took place last month, leading to the arrest of teacher Tiffany Ivey.

The arrest followed an investigation by Monroe police after a mother reported that her daughter claimed to have been choked by her teacher on Valentine’s Day at her daycare.

“I was absolutely devastated. I would have never thought that a teacher could do something like that,” the mother said, expressing her shock over the allegations.

The mother, who requested anonymity, recounted her daughter’s conversation with her sister, where she mentioned that her teacher, Ms. Tiffany, had choked her.

The mother took action by visiting the daycare to review surveillance footage, which she claims showed the teacher grabbing her daughter and shaking her.

According to a police warrant, Tiffany Ivey was charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

The daycare confirmed that Ivey’s employment was terminated following the incident.

The daycare released a statement on Facebook stating that they took appropriate action immediately upon learning of the incident.

The state is also conducting an investigation into the matter.

©2025 Cox Media Group