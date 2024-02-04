Aberdeen police arrest woman, recover important personal documents

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen police arrested a woman on January 27 and recovered important personal documents.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Liberty Gas Station for a woman who was passed out in the driver’s seat of her car with her foot on the brake.

Officers saw drug paraphernalia near the woman and woke her up, according to the Auburn Police Department.

After talking to her, she admitted there was fentanyl in the car and consented to a search.

Officers found fentanyl along with what looked like stolen credit cards and passports.

The car was seized as evidence and towed to the Aberdeen Police Department.

A search warrant was obtained to gather more evidence.

Officers determined the car had the wrong license plates and that it was stolen out of King County.

In the car, police found several stolen credit creds, government-issued IDs, W-2s, and over $24,000 in stolen checks.

The 33-year-old woman from Auburn was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail.

