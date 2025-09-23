Aberdeen man sentenced for leading organized crime, convinced addicts to steal for him

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says a man from Aberdeen was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on Monday for multiple felonies, including leading organized crime and trafficking stolen property.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Shawn Sinnett convinced several people addicted to drugs to steal from local retail stores to later resell the items on eBay and Facebook for a profit.

During the three-day trial, a jury also found Sinnett guilty of trafficking food stamps, money laundering, and unlawful possession of a firearm, a release from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said.

Sinnett was arrested on February 11, 2025, along with a 39-year-old woman in a home in Central Park, Washington, following a lengthy investigation into a retail theft ring from the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force.

He was sentenced to 171 months, or 14.25 years in prison, the sheriff’s office said.

