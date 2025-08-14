Abandoned structure catches fire in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Fire crews in Auburn responded to reports of smoke coming from an abandoned structure on Thursday night, the Valley Regional Fire Authority posted on Facebook.

When crews arrived at around 6 p.m., the structure was fully engulfed and flames spread to nearby brush and trees near 32500 51st Street.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames on the structure and vegetation with no injuries reported.

Valley Regional Fire says the cause is under investigation.

