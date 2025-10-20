9th Circuit rules Trump admin. can send National Guard to Portland, reversing block

PORTLAND, Ore. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A three-judge panel from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Trump administration can send Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, KOIN reported Monday.

The Trump administration wants to send troops in because protesters have gathered outside the Portland U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility for months.

The lower court had previously blocked the Trump administration from deploying National guard troops to Portland to protect federal immigration personnel and property. The lower court judge ruled relatively small protests in Portland did not justify the use of federal troops.

However, there have been occasional clashes between ICE agents and protesters.

On October 5, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying any National Guard units to Oregon at all, after a legal whirlwind that began hours earlier when the president mobilized California troops for Portland after the same judge blocked him from using Oregon’s National Guard the day before.

During a hastily called evening telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut granted a temporary restraining order sought by California and Oregon.

Immergut, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in his first term, seemed incredulous that the president moved to send National Guard troops to Oregon from neighboring California and then from Texas on Sunday, just hours after she had ruled the first time.

“How could bringing in federalized National Guard from California not be in direct contravention to the temporary restraining order I issued yesterday?” she questioned the federal government’s attorney, cutting him off.

“Aren’t defendants simply circumventing my order?” she said later. “Why is this appropriate?”

The White House did not immediately comment on the judge’s decision.

Trump focuses on Oregon after Portland protests

Oregon is fighting to prevent federalized National Guard troops from coming to Oregon’s largest city to address ongoing protests at an immigration processing facility there.

Small protests have been going on outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility since Trump’s second term began in January. There have been occasional flare-ups, including in June, but for weeks nightly demonstrations attracted only a few dozen people.

Trump, however, has turned his attention to the city, calling Portland “war ravaged,” and a “war zone” that is “burning down” and like “living in hell.”

Local officials have pointed out that the protest occupies one city block far from the downtown in a city that covers 145 square miles (376 square kilometers). They also say many of his claims and social media posts appear to rely on images from 2020, when unrest that grew out of the Black Lives Matter protests roiled the city for several months. Trump sent federal law enforcement to the city then, as well.

Under a new mayor and police chief, the city has reduced crime, and the downtown has seen a decrease in homeless encampments and increased foot traffic.

On Sept. 28, when the Trump administration mobilized the Oregon National Guard over Gov. Tina Kotek’s wishes, the protests increased in size. On Saturday about 400 people gathered outside the ICE facility before federal agents shot tear-gas canisters into the crowd.

Trump also authorized the deployment of 300 Illinois National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets in Chicago on Saturday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said the situation in Chicago “does not require the use of the military and, as a result, the Governor opposes the deployment of the National Guard under any status.”

Sending in the National Guard from other states

About 200 federalized members of the California National Guard who had been on duty around Los Angeles were reassigned to Portland, a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Approximately 100 California National Guard troops landed in Portland and around 100 more arrived by early evening, Alan Gronewold, commander of Oregon’s National Guard, said in a court filing before the emergency hearing late Sunday.

The state of Oregon also included in its filing a memo written by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that ordered up to 400 Texas National Guard personnel activated for deployment to Oregon, Illinois and possibly elsewhere.

Contributing: The Associated Press

